SUPERIOR (Nov. 9, 2022) — University of Wisconsin — Superior students in Chantal Norrgard’s Study of First Nations Women class partnered with KUWS campus radio station to write and record radio spots that tell the story of Indigenous women and their historical significance. Through the project, students learn to recognize the importance of First Nations women in the United States today and in history, and to educate others through the power of storytelling.

Students researched and produced spots about Molly Brant, Jane Johnston Schoolcraft and others. One student, Pat Northrop, who is a nontraditional student studying art and business at UW-Superior, wrote and recorded an audio story about her aunt.

