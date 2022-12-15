...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Sand Island
to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of one to two inches in northeast Minnesota.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph near Lake Superior.
* WHERE...Northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road
conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
A front end loader moves snow off of 7th Avenue North in Park Falls clearing snow becomes the priority everywhere in Price County on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
As Price County Highway Department continues to clear roads along with the municipal plows the reports and cancellations lists continue to come in and will be updated throughout the day.
There are around 2,500 customers without power in Ashland County and 400 customers in the Phillips area of Price County, according to Christine Ouellette, senior media relations representative for Xcel Energy in the Eau Claire office. The hardest hit areas continue to be Rice Lake, Hayward and Eau Claire, she said.
