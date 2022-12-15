Snow removal

A front end loader moves snow off of 7th Avenue North in Park Falls clearing snow becomes the priority everywhere in Price County on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

 Tom LaVenture / PCR

As Price County Highway Department continues to clear roads along with the municipal plows the reports and cancellations lists continue to come in and will be updated throughout the day.

There are around 2,500 customers without power in Ashland County and 400 customers in the Phillips area of Price County, according to Christine Ouellette, senior media relations representative for Xcel Energy in the Eau Claire office. The hardest hit areas continue to be Rice Lake, Hayward and Eau Claire, she said.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments