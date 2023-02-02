Butternut and Schnur Lake Association s

BUTTERNUT — The Butternut and Schnur Lake Association is conducting outreach with its seasoned membership to educate new neighbors and visitors on the importance of water safety, preventing the spread of invasives and the role they plan with spring and fall fish stocking events.

Butternut Lake is a more structured environment for walleye and doesn’t need as much stocking as Shnur Lake, which is well engineered but isn’t showing the same reproduction numbers, said Scott Stenger, the association president. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources provides annual fish counts with which the association plans its stocking — solely on the reports — and not to overpopulate existing species or introduce new fish into the sensitive ecosystems of the lakes.

