RHINELANDER (Jan. 23, 2023) — As more winter recreationists make the most of the great outdoors this season, the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest team urges snowmobilers and other over-snow vehicle operators to stay on designated trails for their safety and to help protect sensitive wildlife species, their habitats and other natural resources within the Forest.

Winter in Wisconsin provides incredible opportunities for getting out and connecting with nature. Snowfall amounts this year have provided excellent conditions for activities such as skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. With hundreds of miles of trails, the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is a popular destination for snowmobilers.

