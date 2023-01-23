...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to
Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
featured
Sticking to trails protects sensitive wildlife and habitat
RHINELANDER (Jan. 23, 2023) — As more winter recreationists make the most of the great outdoors this season, the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest team urges snowmobilers and other over-snow vehicle operators to stay on designated trails for their safety and to help protect sensitive wildlife species, their habitats and other natural resources within the Forest.
Winter in Wisconsin provides incredible opportunities for getting out and connecting with nature. Snowfall amounts this year have provided excellent conditions for activities such as skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. With hundreds of miles of trails, the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is a popular destination for snowmobilers.
