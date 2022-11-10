VilsackVisit_CadottNov2022

USDA Secretary Vilsack talks about efforts to bolster regional meat processing centers during a Nov. 3 visit to Cadott, Wis. Crescent Meats owner Wayne Lautsbaugh and U.S. Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice are seated in back.

CADOTT, Wis. (Nov. 3, 2022) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Ambassador Susan Rice, White House Domestic Policy advisor, were in the Chippewa Valley on Nov. 3 to promote investment in regional meat processing.

Farmers, media, and rural leaders gathered at Crescent Meats in Cadott to learn more about the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program and the area’s designation as a Rural Partners Network community. The visit followed a Nov. 2 announcement that the Biden-Harris Administration is investing $73 million in 21 grant projects through the first round of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP). The effort to bolster meat and poultry processing capacity aims to increase competition, support producer income, and strengthen the food supply chain to lower costs for working families.

