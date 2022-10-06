MADISON — The October Law of the Month for the Wisconsin State Patrol is Pedestrian Safety. This month focuses on pedestrian safety to reduce needless crashes and prevent injuries and deaths.

Everyone is a pedestrian, whether commuting to the bus stop, entering or exiting a building, or just out for a walk, according to an Oct. 3 press release. There are many benefits of walking, but pedestrians can be vulnerable on the roads.

