...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 6 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced that 44 agencies that provide transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in rural areas of Wisconsin will benefit from more than $5 million in state and federal funds in 2023.
“Whether it’s getting to and from work, seeing family and loved ones, or visiting the doctor, every Wisconsinite — regardless of their age, ability, or ZIP code — should have access to reliable, affordable transportation,” Evers said. “For folks in our rural communities, we know that providing and having access to these essential services can often be a challenge. These grants will strengthen Wisconsin’s network of support, and we are grateful for the additional boost provided by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.