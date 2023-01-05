MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced that 44 agencies that provide transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in rural areas of Wisconsin will benefit from more than $5 million in state and federal funds in 2023.

“Whether it’s getting to and from work, seeing family and loved ones, or visiting the doctor, every Wisconsinite — regardless of their age, ability, or ZIP code — should have access to reliable, affordable transportation,” Evers said. “For folks in our rural communities, we know that providing and having access to these essential services can often be a challenge. These grants will strengthen Wisconsin’s network of support, and we are grateful for the additional boost provided by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

