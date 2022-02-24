PHILLIPS — As part of its outreach work, Embrace Services, Inc. is providing information on stalking awareness in order for the community to better recognize and respond to a traumatic and dangerous crime.
Stalking is a form of interpersonal violence as well as a crime that frequently predicts and co-occurs with physical and sexual assault, according to Mia Bleicher, the domestic violence program coordinator at the Price County outreach office of Embrace in Phillips. Stalking is a series of actions that make a person feel afraid, distressed or in danger, she said.
Stalking is serious and can escalate over time, she said. Most stalkers target people they know. Many stalkers commit this crime against people they’ve dated or been romantically involved with. Stalkers may also be acquaintances, family members, and/or strangers.
Stalkers often follow, monitor and wait for their victims, as well as leave them unwanted gifts, spread rumors about them, and repeatedly call, text, and message them. The majority of stalking victims experience both in-person and technology-facilitated stalking.
The most common types of technology-facilitated abuse, such as harassment, limiting access to technology, and tracking, which statistics show has increased during the pandemic.
Stalking is not only psychological. Approximately 1 in 5 stalkers use weapons to threaten or harm victims, according to Embrace Services. Stalking increases the risk of intimate partner homicide by three times.
Stalking impacts more than 1 in 6 women and 1 in 17 men in the United States, according to Embrace Services. Despite its prevalence, many victims, families, service providers and the public in general still underestimate its danger and urgency.
Survivors often suffer anxiety and severe depression as a result of stalking, and many lose time from work and/or relocate, Bleicher said. Stalking is a crime in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. Territories, and tribal lands.
“The vast majority of victims tell friends or family about their situation first, and how we respond influences whether a person seeks further help or not,” Bleicher said. “Communities that understand stalking can support victims and combat the crime.”
If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence or sexual assault, you are not alone and it is not your fault, she said. Embrace is here to help.
For more information and for confidential advocacy and support, call 715-339-4521, 1-800-924-0556, text 715.532.6976, or email mia@embracewi.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.