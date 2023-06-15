...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
tomorrow. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer,
Washburn.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust the
air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Gov. Tony Evers presents the 2023 Warren Knowles award to St. Croix Rods of Park Falls, accepted by Paul Rybak, vice president of human resources and finance, at the Governor’s Fishing Opener VIP Banquet at Northwoods Supper Club on May 5, 2023.
St. Croix Rods is the 2023 recipient of the Warren Knowles Award that is named for former Wisconsin Gov. Warren Knowles (1965-1971), an avid outdoorsman who worked to promote Wisconsin fishing by hosting the governor’s fishing season openers in the northern counties.
The Travel Northwest Wisconsin ITBEC group selects the winner each year. The award is to honor an individual, business or group that is part of the community where the opener is taking place.
