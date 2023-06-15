Knowles award2

Gov. Tony Evers presents the 2023 Warren Knowles award to St. Croix Rods of Park Falls, accepted by Paul Rybak, vice president of human resources and finance, at the Governor’s Fishing Opener VIP Banquet at Northwoods Supper Club on May 5, 2023.

 Tom LaVenture / PCR

St. Croix Rods is the 2023 recipient of the Warren Knowles Award that is named for former Wisconsin Gov. Warren Knowles (1965-1971), an avid outdoorsman who worked to promote Wisconsin fishing by hosting the governor’s fishing season openers in the northern counties.

The Travel Northwest Wisconsin ITBEC group selects the winner each year. The award is to honor an individual, business or group that is part of the community where the opener is taking place.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments