...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island
WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI
and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
The south wall and roof of the former St. Anthony School in Park Falls are pulled down to expose the former gymnasium to a sunny Wednesday afternoon on Feb. 8, 2023. The work to remove salvageable items from the building is complete and now the school itself will be torn down, section by section.
The gymnasium floor of the former St. Anthony School in Park Falls stands twisted and broken after the roof and walls are pulled down on Feb. 8, 2023. The work to remove salvageable items from the building is complete and now the school itself will be torn down, section by section.
The south wall and roof of the former St. Anthony School in Park Falls are pulled down to expose the former gymnasium to a sunny Wednesday afternoon on Feb. 8, 2023. The work to remove salvageable items from the building is complete and now the school itself will be torn down, section by section.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Workers pull nails and bolts from beams of the former St. Anthony School in Park Falls after the roof and walls of the gymnasium were pulled down on Feb. 8.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Workers pull nails and bolts from beams of the former St. Anthony School in Park Falls after the roof and walls of the gymnasium were pulled down on Feb. 8.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The gymnasium floor of the former St. Anthony School in Park Falls stands twisted and broken after the roof and walls are pulled down on Feb. 8, 2023. The work to remove salvageable items from the building is complete and now the school itself will be torn down, section by section.
The walls of the former St. Anthony School in Park Falls are now coming down.
The work to remove salvageable items from the building is complete and now the school itself will be torn down, section by section, according to an official from C&D Excavating of Merrill, the firm contracted by St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church to do the work. The heavy equipment started bringing down the first wall on Feb. 8.
