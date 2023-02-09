The walls of the former St. Anthony School in Park Falls are now coming down. 

The work to remove salvageable items from the building is complete and now the school itself will be torn down, section by section, according to an official from C&D Excavating of Merrill, the firm contracted by St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church to do the work. The heavy equipment started bringing down the first wall on Feb. 8.

