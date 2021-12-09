STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control reviewed and took action on membership-related items and formed a committee to consider lacrosse as a sponsored sport at its December meeting, according to a press release.
The WIAA is a voluntary, unincorporated and nonprofit organization. The membership oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 516 senior high schools and 48 junior high and middle level schools in its membership.
Among the action items approved on Dec. 3 by the board include the 2020-21 independent audit report provided by BDO Global, creation of a committee to summarize the prospects for adding lacrosse as a sponsored sport, deferred liability fund report for September, and the 2022-23 meeting dates calendar.
The executive staff provided reports to the board on the first meeting of the Competitive Balance Ad Hoc Committee, continued efforts to recruit and retain licensed officials, awareness of upcoming membership elections, as well as an update on the conference realignment process and submitted applications.
Dr. Timothy McGuine, a scientist with the Department of Orthopedics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, presented the board with findings of a second study to follow a survey conducted in 2020. The results of the new study show a significant mental health impact on youth as a result of school closures and canceled sport seasons.
The subsequent study indicated those returning to athletics in the spring of 2021 reported an improved level of physical activity, mental health and quality of life from 2020, but still significantly lower than historical norms. In addition, the study showed there were lower levels of physical activity, greater anxiety and depression symptoms and lower quality of life for adolescents who did not participate in sports during the last year.
The WIAA executive staff, according to the press release, will work with McGuine to create a shareable document for school districts to utilize.
The board received a legislative update from Andy Engel of the Hamilton Group, as well as liaison reports from John Ashley of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, Paul Manriquez of the Department of Public Instruction and Shawn Groshek of the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association.
