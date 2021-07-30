Phillips Chain, July 27
Most Bass: Skip Sommerfeldt -- 2 SMB @ 5.4 lbs.
Eric Sitte -- 2 SMB @ 4.8 lbs.
Chris Schloer -- 2 SMB @ 4.7 lbs.
Gary Slagle -- 1 SMB @ 2.8 lbs.
JD Draxler -- 1 LMB @ 2.7 lbs.
Longest Bass: 16.6" Smallmouth – Skip Sommerfeldt
Weekly Points League Points***
Skip Sommerfeldt 12 75
Jon Werkmeister -- 64
Glen Balsavich 2 49
Todd Nelson -- 46
JD Draxler 2 38
Chris Schloer 6 38
Art Reinhardt 2 20
Eric Sitte 8 16
Wayne Balsavich -- 14
Beth Sommerfeldt -- 10
Jim Luhtala -- 8
Jim Mergen 2 8
Gary Slagle 4 6
Greg Meskill 2 6
CJ Schloer -- 4
(Only an angler’s 10 best finishes are included.)
Coming schedule
Aug. 10, Soo Lake
Aug. 17, Pixley Flowage
Aug. 24, Sailor Creek Flowage
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.