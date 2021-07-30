Largemouth bass

Phillips Chain, July 27

Most Bass: Skip Sommerfeldt -- 2 SMB @ 5.4 lbs.

Eric Sitte -- 2 SMB @ 4.8 lbs.

Chris Schloer -- 2 SMB @ 4.7 lbs.

Gary Slagle -- 1 SMB @ 2.8 lbs.

JD Draxler -- 1 LMB @ 2.7 lbs.

Longest Bass: 16.6" Smallmouth – Skip Sommerfeldt

Weekly Points League Points***

Skip Sommerfeldt 12 75

Jon Werkmeister -- 64

Glen Balsavich 2 49

Todd Nelson -- 46

JD Draxler 2 38

Chris Schloer 6 38

Art Reinhardt 2 20

Eric Sitte 8 16

Wayne Balsavich -- 14

Beth Sommerfeldt -- 10

Jim Luhtala -- 8

Jim Mergen 2 8

Gary Slagle 4 6

Greg Meskill 2 6

CJ Schloer -- 4

(Only an angler’s 10 best finishes are included.)

Coming schedule

Aug. 10, Soo Lake

Aug. 17, Pixley Flowage

Aug. 24, Sailor Creek Flowage

