Walleye

Butternut Lake, July 28

Heaviest Bag: Jim Mergen - 2 walleye @ 4.2 lbs.

Skip Sommerfeldt - 2 walleye @ 3.2 lbs.

Chad Dorner - 3 walleye @ 3.0 lbs.

Longest Walleye: 20.8” walleye – Jim Mergen

19.4” walleye – Skip Sommerfeldt

17.5” walleye – Chad Dorner

Weekly Weight (lbs.) League Weight***

Chad Dorner 3.0 21.8

Joe Minnema -- 19.0

Skip Sommerfeldt 3.2 13.5

Jim Mergen 4.2 13.4

Brian (Beef) Petkovsek -- 12.9

Frank Peterson -- 9.2

Mike Case -- 8.3

Dani Krueger -- 8.1

Jared Case -- 4.6

Joe Bablick -- 4.5

Henry Rauschenbach -- 3.9

Jason Valiga -- 3.0

Lenny Benninger -- 2.9

Gene Bilz -- 2.8

Brad Meskill -- 2.4

Scott Stenger -- 1.0

(An anglers 6 best finishes are included.)

Coming schedule:

Aug. 11, Bobber’s on Butternut Lake

Aug. 18, Bobber’s on Butternut Lake

