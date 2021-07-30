Butternut Lake, July 28
Heaviest Bag: Jim Mergen - 2 walleye @ 4.2 lbs.
Skip Sommerfeldt - 2 walleye @ 3.2 lbs.
Chad Dorner - 3 walleye @ 3.0 lbs.
Longest Walleye: 20.8” walleye – Jim Mergen
19.4” walleye – Skip Sommerfeldt
17.5” walleye – Chad Dorner
Weekly Weight (lbs.) League Weight***
Chad Dorner 3.0 21.8
Joe Minnema -- 19.0
Skip Sommerfeldt 3.2 13.5
Jim Mergen 4.2 13.4
Brian (Beef) Petkovsek -- 12.9
Frank Peterson -- 9.2
Mike Case -- 8.3
Dani Krueger -- 8.1
Jared Case -- 4.6
Joe Bablick -- 4.5
Henry Rauschenbach -- 3.9
Jason Valiga -- 3.0
Lenny Benninger -- 2.9
Gene Bilz -- 2.8
Brad Meskill -- 2.4
Scott Stenger -- 1.0
(An anglers 6 best finishes are included.)
Coming schedule:
Aug. 11, Bobber’s on Butternut Lake
Aug. 18, Bobber’s on Butternut Lake
