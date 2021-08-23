Pixley Flowage - Aug. 17
Most Bass: Glen Balsavich -- 2 SMB @ 4.7 lbs.
Skip Sommerfeldt -- 2 SMB @ 4.1 lbs.
JD Draxler -- 2 SMB @ 3.9 lbs.
--- No Other Legal Bass were caught.
Longest Bass: 17.1" Smallmouth – Glen Balsavich
15.1” Smallmouth – JD Draxler
14.7” Smallmouth – Skip Sommerfeldt
Weekly Points League Points***
Skip Sommerfeldt 8 81
Jon Werkmeister 2 66
Glen Balsavich 12 65
Chris Schloer 2 56
Todd Nelson 2 46
JD Draxler 6 42
Eric Sitte 2 32
Art Reinhardt 2 26
Wayne Balsavich -- 14
Beth Sommerfeldt -- 10
Jim Mergen -- 10
Gary Slagle -- 8
Greg Meskill -- 8
Phil Lindberg 2 6
Erich Karrasch -- 6
*** Only an angler’s 10 best finishes are included.
Upcoming Schedule: Aug. 31 -- Butternut Lake (end of season)
