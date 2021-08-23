Largemouth bass

Pixley Flowage - Aug. 17

Most Bass: Glen Balsavich -- 2 SMB @ 4.7 lbs.

Skip Sommerfeldt -- 2 SMB @ 4.1 lbs.

JD Draxler -- 2 SMB @ 3.9 lbs.

--- No Other Legal Bass were caught.

Longest Bass: 17.1" Smallmouth – Glen Balsavich

15.1” Smallmouth – JD Draxler

14.7” Smallmouth – Skip Sommerfeldt

Weekly Points League Points***

Skip Sommerfeldt 8 81

Jon Werkmeister 2 66

Glen Balsavich 12 65

Chris Schloer 2 56

Todd Nelson 2 46

JD Draxler 6 42

Eric Sitte 2 32

Art Reinhardt 2 26

Wayne Balsavich -- 14

Beth Sommerfeldt -- 10

Jim Mergen -- 10

Gary Slagle -- 8

Greg Meskill -- 8

Phil Lindberg 2 6

Erich Karrasch -- 6

*** Only an angler’s 10 best finishes are included.

Upcoming Schedule: Aug. 31 -- Butternut Lake (end of season)

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments