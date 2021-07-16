Largemouth bass

Musser Lake - July 13

Most Bass: TIE: Skip Sommerfeldt -- 2 LMB @ 4.1 lbs.

Jon Werkmeister -- 2 LMB @ 4.1 lbs.

Glen Balsavich -- 1 LMB @ 2.1 lbs.

Todd Nelson -- 1 LMB @ 2.0 lbs.

Longest Bass: TIE: 14.6" Largemouth – Jon Werkmeister

14.6" Largemouth – Glen Balsavich

Weekly Points League Points

Skip Sommerfeldt 9 57

Jon Werkmeister 10 52

Glen Balsavich 7 45

Todd Nelson 4 38

JD Draxler 2 36

Chris Schloer 2 32

Art Reinhardt -- 18

Wayne Balsavich -- 12

Beth Sommerfeldt -- 10

Jim Luhtala -- 8

Eric Sitte -- 8

Phil Lindberg -- 4

CJ Schloer -- 4

Jim Mergen 2 2

Jim Meskill 2 2

Upcoming Schedule: July 20 -- Loretta Lake

July 27 -- Phillips Chain

Aug. 3 -- Crowley Flowage

Aug. 10 -- Soo Lake

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments