Musser Lake - July 13
Most Bass: TIE: Skip Sommerfeldt -- 2 LMB @ 4.1 lbs.
Jon Werkmeister -- 2 LMB @ 4.1 lbs.
Glen Balsavich -- 1 LMB @ 2.1 lbs.
Todd Nelson -- 1 LMB @ 2.0 lbs.
Longest Bass: TIE: 14.6" Largemouth – Jon Werkmeister
14.6" Largemouth – Glen Balsavich
Weekly Points League Points
Skip Sommerfeldt 9 57
Jon Werkmeister 10 52
Glen Balsavich 7 45
Todd Nelson 4 38
JD Draxler 2 36
Chris Schloer 2 32
Art Reinhardt -- 18
Wayne Balsavich -- 12
Beth Sommerfeldt -- 10
Jim Luhtala -- 8
Eric Sitte -- 8
Phil Lindberg -- 4
CJ Schloer -- 4
Jim Mergen 2 2
Jim Meskill 2 2
Upcoming Schedule: July 20 -- Loretta Lake
July 27 -- Phillips Chain
Aug. 3 -- Crowley Flowage
Aug. 10 -- Soo Lake
