...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 14 to 18
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 PM CST this
evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday evening
through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Forecast snow amounts Tuesday night through
Thursday night will change. Keep up with the latest forecast and
adjust travel plans accordingly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has announced the brackets for the boys and girls high school basketball tournaments. All area teams are entered to play in Division 4 or Division 5, with some getting a bye round or a first round home game to start off the tournament.
