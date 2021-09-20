The women’s league spread their competitions over the Park Falls Country Club course, attempting to finish their matches before rain interrupted on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Sue Falstad led the group for the fourth time this season with a low gross score of 49. Erin Stelter, Diane Hughes and Judy Scovell came in second with 52, while Mary Lou Rebne scored a 54. Falstad then (49-13) won the pot for a first-place low net of 36 and Rebne (54-17) was second with 37. Kathy Schmidt (55-17) and Mary Miller (61-23) both posted a 38 low net score.
The pot for low putts was won by Schmidt, who scored only 14, while Scovell and Deb Klatkiewicz came in with 16. Rebne, Hughes and Miller each recorded 17 putts. Helen Van Prooyen won the chip-in pot for her maneuver on hole 9.
In special events, Jane Clark won the pot for her long putt on hole 7, and Miller won the pot for driving closest to the pin on hole 2.
A five-way tie marked the “best poker hand” side hustle: Hughes, Schmidt, Scovell, Sandy Palecek and Carolyn Herbst.
Wednesday, Sept. 15, was the last day for 2021 match play with winning teams, individual scores announced and officers being chosen.
