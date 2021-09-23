Tuesday Night Ladies
Phillips Lanes
Sept. 14
Team W L
Phillips Lanes 35 13
Embowlmers 27 21
Harbor View 25 23
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 24 24
Corner Connection 19 29
Harbor View 14 34
High Scr Game – team
Phillips Lanes 688
Embowlmers 544
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 542
High Hcp Game – team
Phillips Lanes 844
Harbor View 784
Embowlmers 767
High Scr Game – player
Jackie Graan 277
Deann Harbison 185
Amy Casey 177
High Hcp Game – player
Jackie Graan 284
Jenny Overby 220
Amy Casey 177
High Scr Series – team
Phillips Lanes 1,881
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 1,559
Embowlmers 1,476
High Hcp Series – team
Phillips Lanes 2,349
Harbor View 2,220
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 2,184
High Scr Series – player
Jackie Graan 649
Deann Harbison 483
Patty Laatsch 475
High Hcp Series – player
Jackie Graan 670
Patty Laatsch 619
Jenny Overby 583
Wednesday Night Mens
Phillips Lanes
Sept. 8
Team QTR YTD
Rose Wreath 46 46
Phillips Lanes 42 42
JC Builders 32 32
Complete Rain Gutters 25 25
Phillips Plating 23.5 23.5
BWP 11.5 11.5
Phillips Plating – 3
High Bowler – Kevin Johnson 513
Phillips Lanes – 27
High Bowler – Don Cooley 696
Rose Wreath – 28
High Bowler – Al Jolin 618
BWP – 2
High Bowler – Dan Kundinger 534
JC Builders – 20
High Bowler – Glenn Ericksen 587
Complete Rain Gutters – 10
High Bowler – Curt Graan 738
High Game Scratch
Curt Graan 288
Steve Precour 279
Don Cooley 267
High Game w/Hdcp
Curt Graan 302
Bob Marshall 298
Don Cooley 267
High Series Scratch
Curt Graan 738
Don Cooley 696
Steve Precour 625
Josh Schmidt 627
Al Jolin 618
Keith Kornuth 607
Brandon Barber 607
High Series w/Hdcp
Keith Kornuth 787
Curt Graan 780
Don Cooley 741
