Tuesday Night Ladies

Phillips Lanes

Sept. 14

Team W L

Phillips Lanes 35 13

Embowlmers 27 21

Harbor View 25 23

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 24 24

Corner Connection 19 29

Harbor View 14 34

High Scr Game – team

Phillips Lanes 688

Embowlmers 544

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 542

High Hcp Game – team

Phillips Lanes 844

Harbor View 784

Embowlmers 767

High Scr Game – player

Jackie Graan 277

Deann Harbison 185

Amy Casey 177

High Hcp Game – player

Jackie Graan 284

Jenny Overby 220

Amy Casey 177

High Scr Series – team

Phillips Lanes 1,881

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 1,559

Embowlmers 1,476

High Hcp Series – team

Phillips Lanes 2,349

Harbor View 2,220

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 2,184

High Scr Series – player

Jackie Graan 649

Deann Harbison 483

Patty Laatsch 475

High Hcp Series – player

Jackie Graan 670

Patty Laatsch 619

Jenny Overby 583

Wednesday Night Mens

Phillips Lanes

Sept. 8

Team QTR YTD

Rose Wreath 46 46

Phillips Lanes 42 42

JC Builders 32 32

Complete Rain Gutters 25 25

Phillips Plating 23.5 23.5

BWP 11.5 11.5

Phillips Plating – 3

High Bowler – Kevin Johnson 513

Phillips Lanes – 27

High Bowler – Don Cooley 696

Rose Wreath – 28

High Bowler – Al Jolin 618

BWP – 2

High Bowler – Dan Kundinger 534

JC Builders – 20

High Bowler – Glenn Ericksen 587

Complete Rain Gutters – 10

High Bowler – Curt Graan 738

High Game Scratch

Curt Graan 288

Steve Precour 279

Don Cooley 267

High Game w/Hdcp

Curt Graan 302

Bob Marshall 298

Don Cooley 267

High Series Scratch

Curt Graan 738

Don Cooley 696

Steve Precour 625

Josh Schmidt 627

Al Jolin 618

Keith Kornuth 607

Brandon Barber 607

High Series w/Hdcp

Keith Kornuth 787

Curt Graan 780

Don Cooley 741

