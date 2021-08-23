Week 12 Results: Butternut Lake, Aug. 18, 2021

Heaviest Bag: Beef Petkovsek - 3 walleye @ 3.4 lbs.

Joe Minnema - 3 walleye @ 2.7 lbs.

Scott Stenger - 3 walleye @ 2.2 lbs.

Dani Krueger - 2 walleye @ 1.9 lbs.

Longest Walleye: 16.5” walleye – Beef Petkovsek

13.9” walleye – Joe Minemma

Weekly Weight (lbs.) League Weight***

Chad Dorner 0 23.3

Joe Minnema 2.7 22.9

Brian (Beef) Petkovsek 3.4 17.6

Jim Mergen 1.5 13.7

Skip Sommerfeldt 1.5 13.6

Dani Krueger 1.9 12.3

Frank Peterson -- 9.2

Mike Case -- 8.3

Jared Case 0 6.0

Joe Bablick -- 4.5

Scott Herbst -- 4.3

Henry Rauschenbach -- 3.9

Scott Stenger 2.2 3.2

Jason Valiga 0 3.0

Lenny Benninger -- 2.9

Brad Meskill -- 2.4

***An anglers 6 best finishes are included.

