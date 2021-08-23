Week 12 Results: Butternut Lake, Aug. 18, 2021
Heaviest Bag: Beef Petkovsek - 3 walleye @ 3.4 lbs.
Joe Minnema - 3 walleye @ 2.7 lbs.
Scott Stenger - 3 walleye @ 2.2 lbs.
Dani Krueger - 2 walleye @ 1.9 lbs.
Longest Walleye: 16.5” walleye – Beef Petkovsek
13.9” walleye – Joe Minemma
Weekly Weight (lbs.) League Weight***
Chad Dorner 0 23.3
Joe Minnema 2.7 22.9
Brian (Beef) Petkovsek 3.4 17.6
Jim Mergen 1.5 13.7
Skip Sommerfeldt 1.5 13.6
Dani Krueger 1.9 12.3
Frank Peterson -- 9.2
Mike Case -- 8.3
Jared Case 0 6.0
Joe Bablick -- 4.5
Scott Herbst -- 4.3
Henry Rauschenbach -- 3.9
Scott Stenger 2.2 3.2
Jason Valiga 0 3.0
Lenny Benninger -- 2.9
Brad Meskill -- 2.4
***An anglers 6 best finishes are included.
