Walleye

Butternut Lake - July 14, 2021

Heaviest Bag: Chad Dorner - 2 walleye @ 4.2 lbs.

Joe Minnema - 3 walleye @ 3.8 lbs.

Dani Krueger - 3 walleye @ 2.2 lbs.

Jim Mergen - 3 walleye @ 1.9 lbs.

Skip Sommerfeldt - 3 walleye @ 1.4 lbs.

Longest Walleye: 20.5” walleye – Chad Dorner

17.8” walleye – Joe Minemma

Weekly Weight (lbs.) League Weight***

Chad Dorner 4.2 20.0

Joe Minnema 3.8 16.8

Brian (Beef) Petkovsek 0 9.7

Jim Mergen 1.9 9.2

Skip Sommerfeldt 1.4 8.6

Mike Case -- 8.3

Frank Peterson -- 6.3

Dani Krueger 2.2 5.4

Jared Case -- 4.6

Henry Rauschenbach -- 3.9

Jason Valiga -- 3.0

Lenny Benninger -- 2.9

Gene Bilz -- 2.8

Brad Meskill -- 2.4

Joe Bablick -- 2.3

John Benninger -- 2.1

***An anglers 6 best finishes are included.

Upcoming Schedule: July 21 -- Bobber’s on Butternut Lake

July 28 -- Bobber’s on Butternut Lake

Aug. 4 -- Bobber’s on Butternut Lake

