Butternut Lake - July 14, 2021
Heaviest Bag: Chad Dorner - 2 walleye @ 4.2 lbs.
Joe Minnema - 3 walleye @ 3.8 lbs.
Dani Krueger - 3 walleye @ 2.2 lbs.
Jim Mergen - 3 walleye @ 1.9 lbs.
Skip Sommerfeldt - 3 walleye @ 1.4 lbs.
Longest Walleye: 20.5” walleye – Chad Dorner
17.8” walleye – Joe Minemma
Weekly Weight (lbs.) League Weight***
Chad Dorner 4.2 20.0
Joe Minnema 3.8 16.8
Brian (Beef) Petkovsek 0 9.7
Jim Mergen 1.9 9.2
Skip Sommerfeldt 1.4 8.6
Mike Case -- 8.3
Frank Peterson -- 6.3
Dani Krueger 2.2 5.4
Jared Case -- 4.6
Henry Rauschenbach -- 3.9
Jason Valiga -- 3.0
Lenny Benninger -- 2.9
Gene Bilz -- 2.8
Brad Meskill -- 2.4
Joe Bablick -- 2.3
John Benninger -- 2.1
***An anglers 6 best finishes are included.
Upcoming Schedule: July 21 -- Bobber’s on Butternut Lake
July 28 -- Bobber’s on Butternut Lake
Aug. 4 -- Bobber’s on Butternut Lake
