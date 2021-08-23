Horseshoes stock photo

Aug. 19 results:

Team W L

Bobber's 105 15

OK Corral 94 26

Double D's 2* 86 34

The Grove 1 77 43

Double D's 1 66 62

The Grove 2 57 63

Dead Squirrel 1 30 90

MT Pockets 21 99

Dead Squirrel 2 8 112

*Bye

Ringers: T. Theis 23; A. Lenzen 20; D. Wegner 18; J. Patterson, C. Lawver, G. Wegner 17; G. Polencheck 16; I. Wegner 15; Bossman 14; S. Esberner, D. Maier 13; Gl. Wegner 12; L. Prellwitz 11

Doubles: T. Theis, A. Lenzen, D. Wegner, G. Wegner 4; J. Patterson, C. Lawver 3

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments