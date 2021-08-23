Aug. 19 results:
Team W L
Bobber's 105 15
OK Corral 94 26
Double D's 2* 86 34
The Grove 1 77 43
Double D's 1 66 62
The Grove 2 57 63
Dead Squirrel 1 30 90
MT Pockets 21 99
Dead Squirrel 2 8 112
*Bye
Ringers: T. Theis 23; A. Lenzen 20; D. Wegner 18; J. Patterson, C. Lawver, G. Wegner 17; G. Polencheck 16; I. Wegner 15; Bossman 14; S. Esberner, D. Maier 13; Gl. Wegner 12; L. Prellwitz 11
Doubles: T. Theis, A. Lenzen, D. Wegner, G. Wegner 4; J. Patterson, C. Lawver 3
