July 29 results
Team W L
Bobber's 82 14
OK Corral 73 23
Double D's 2 75 29
The Grove 1 69 35
Double D's 1 54 50
The Grove 2 44 60
Dead Squirrel 1* 23 73
MT Pockets 20 76
Dead Squirrel 2 8 88
*Bye
Ringers: Sv. Esberner 20; D. Maier, M. Dennis 19; G. Wegner, C. Lawver 18; A. Lenzen, L. Prellwitz 17; F. Peterson, G. Lawver 16; D. Wegner 15; I. Wegner 14; T. Theis, Bossman 13; L. Linsmeyer, J. Furtak 12
J. Patterson 11; V. Briske 10
Doubles: M. Dennis, A. Lenzen, F. Peterson 4
Sv. Esberner, C. Lawver 3; D. Maier, T. Theis, L. Linsmeyer, D. Wegner, I. Wegner, T. Renken, G. Lawver 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.