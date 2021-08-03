Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, IRON, BURNETT, WASHBURN, SAWYER, AND PRICE COUNTIES... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Tuesday, August 3. This advisory affects people in Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, and Price counties. Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada is currently impacting northwestern Wisconsin counties and is anticipated to slowly spread east- southeast today into Tuesday morning. Elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are anticipated to result in air quality index (AQI) values in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level over this period. Sensitive groups include children, elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov