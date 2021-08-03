July 29 results

Team W L

Bobber's 82 14

OK Corral 73 23

Double D's 2 75 29

The Grove 1 69 35

Double D's 1 54 50

The Grove 2 44 60

Dead Squirrel 1* 23 73

MT Pockets 20 76

Dead Squirrel 2 8 88

*Bye

Ringers: Sv. Esberner 20; D. Maier, M. Dennis 19; G. Wegner, C. Lawver 18; A. Lenzen, L. Prellwitz 17; F. Peterson, G. Lawver 16; D. Wegner 15; I. Wegner 14; T. Theis, Bossman 13; L. Linsmeyer, J. Furtak 12

J. Patterson 11; V. Briske 10

Doubles: M. Dennis, A. Lenzen, F. Peterson 4

Sv. Esberner, C. Lawver 3; D. Maier, T. Theis, L. Linsmeyer, D. Wegner, I. Wegner, T. Renken, G. Lawver 2

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments