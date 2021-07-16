Horseshoes stock photo

July 8 results

Team W L

Bobber's 67 13

OK Corral 52 20

Double D's 2 58 22

Double D's 1 49 31

The Grove 1 47 33

The Grove 2 39 41

Dead Squirrel 1 23 57

MT Pockets* 13 59

Dead Squirrel 1 4 76

*Bye

Ringers: M. Dennis 27; G. Wegner, J. Wegner Bossman 20; J. Furtak 18; F. Peterson, A. Lenzen 16; J. Patterson, D. Maier 15; L. Linsmeyer 14; I. Wegner 13; Sv. Esberner, T. Theis, D. Wegner 12; L. Prellwitz, V. Briske, T. Seeburger 11; Roy Devincencis, Gatlin 10

Doubles: M. Dennis, G. Wegner 4; J. Wegner, L. Linsmeyer, F. Peterson, I. Wegner 3; J. Furtak, A. Lenzen, L. Prellwitz 2

