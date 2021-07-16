July 8 results
Team W L
Bobber's 67 13
OK Corral 52 20
Double D's 2 58 22
Double D's 1 49 31
The Grove 1 47 33
The Grove 2 39 41
Dead Squirrel 1 23 57
MT Pockets* 13 59
Dead Squirrel 1 4 76
*Bye
Ringers: M. Dennis 27; G. Wegner, J. Wegner Bossman 20; J. Furtak 18; F. Peterson, A. Lenzen 16; J. Patterson, D. Maier 15; L. Linsmeyer 14; I. Wegner 13; Sv. Esberner, T. Theis, D. Wegner 12; L. Prellwitz, V. Briske, T. Seeburger 11; Roy Devincencis, Gatlin 10
Doubles: M. Dennis, G. Wegner 4; J. Wegner, L. Linsmeyer, F. Peterson, I. Wegner 3; J. Furtak, A. Lenzen, L. Prellwitz 2
