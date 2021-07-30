...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PRICE, BURNETT, WASHBURN, SAWYER,
IRON, ASHLAND, BAYFIELD, and DOUGLAS COUNTIES...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect
until 8:00 PM CDT Friday, July 30. This advisory affects people in
Grant, Lafayette, Iowa, Crawford, Richland, Vernon, La Crosse,
Monroe, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Pepin, Eau Claire, Clark,
Pierce, St Croix, Dunn, Chippewa, Taylor, Price, Rusk, Barron, Polk,
Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Iron, Ashland, Bayfield, and Douglas
counties.
Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada will continue to linger over
the western part of the state into this afternoon. Moving into the
evening and overnight hours, westerly winds will begin to transport
this smoke and smoke currently located over Minnesota to the east. An
additional, STATEWIDE Air Quality Advisory is currently expected to
be issued later this evening. Elevated fine particulate matter
(PM2.5) concentrations are anticipated to result in air quality index
(AQI) values in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Sensitive
groups include children, elderly people, individuals with respiratory
and cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor
activities for a prolonged period of time.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
