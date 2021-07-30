ChequamegonMajors
SARA HUGGARD

The Chequamegon Majors of Park Falls finished the season 8-3. The team is:

Front: Tyree Mullins (from left), Matthew Hirtreiter, Mark Oskvarek, Jeremiah Dul, Kellen Kranig

Middle: Preston Negri, Dawson Minnema, Eric Jacobs, Aiden Bushman

Standing: Coach Ben Minnema, Jonny Wydeven, Josh Brandt, Will Krause, Luke Poetzl, Tucker Brown, Coach Eric Kranig.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments