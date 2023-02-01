PARK FALLS — Team SEaL co-op high school hockey team of Butternut, Chequamegon and Phillips, drew a large crowd for parents night, along with visiting supporters of the Spooner Rails hockey team for their Jan. 31 game in Park Falls. The game went to Spooner 4-2.

The Rails jumped out to an early 2-0 lead until Will Krause scored on a Team SEaL power play to make it 1-2. The teams skated to a scoreless second period where Team SEaL dominated play, outshooting the Rails 15-8, according to SEaL coach Kevin Bebeau.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments