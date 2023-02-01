Team SEaL forward Levi Derr (10) winds through the Spooner Rails defense and prepares a shot on goal during first period action at the Park Falls Recreation Center on Jan. 31. Spooner won the game 4-2.
Team SEaL forward Levi Derr (10) prepares for contact from the Spooner Rails defense as he chases the puck into the corner during first period action at the Park Falls Recreation Center on Jan. 31. Spooner won the game 4-2.
Team SEaL forward Frank Kief (12) chases after a loose puck in the Spooner Rails end of the rink during first period action at the Park Falls Recreation Center on Jan. 31. Spooner won the game 4-2.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Will Krause scores his first of two goals on the night in the first period for Team SEaL in a game against the Spooner Rails on Jan. 31 in Park Falls. The game went to Spooner 4-2.
PARK FALLS — Team SEaL co-op high school hockey team of Butternut, Chequamegon and Phillips, drew a large crowd for parents night, along with visiting supporters of the Spooner Rails hockey team for their Jan. 31 game in Park Falls. The game went to Spooner 4-2.
The Rails jumped out to an early 2-0 lead until Will Krause scored on a Team SEaL power play to make it 1-2. The teams skated to a scoreless second period where Team SEaL dominated play, outshooting the Rails 15-8, according to SEaL coach Kevin Bebeau.
