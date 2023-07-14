RHINELANDER — Large areas of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest (CNNF) are being impacted by spongy moth caterpillars, according to a July 14 press release from the U.S. Forest Service. This has led to quarantine areas to help reduce the spread of the spongy moths in 10 northern Wisconsin counties including Price, Ashland, Bayfield, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Oconto, Oneida, Taylor and Vilas.

Spongy moth caterpillars have a voracious appetite for deciduous tree leaves and have left many areas nearly leafless, especially in the Washburn and Lakewood-Laona ranger districts, according to the announcement. In some places, there are great lengths of leafless trees in areas that are typically lush with green tree leaves this time of year.

  

