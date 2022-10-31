A mourner wipes his tear as he pays a silent tribute for victims of a deadly accident following Saturday night's Halloween festivities, at a joint memorial altar for victims at Seoul Square in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, second from left, arrives to pay tribute for victims of a deadly accident following Saturday night's Halloween festivities, at a joint memorial altar for victims at Seoul Square in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
A mourner wipes his tear as he pays a silent tribute for victims of a deadly accident following Saturday night's Halloween festivities, at a joint memorial altar for victims at Seoul Square in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, second from left, arrives to pay tribute for victims of a deadly accident following Saturday night's Halloween festivities, at a joint memorial altar for victims at Seoul Square in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police are investigating what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul last weekend in the country's worst disasters in years, as President Yoon Suk Yeol and other residents paid respects to the dead at temporary mourning sites.
Saturday's deadly crowd surge was concentrated in a sloped, narrow alley in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood, a popular nightlife district, with witnesses and survivors recalling a "hell-like" chaos of people falling on each other "like dominoes." They say the entire Itaewon area was extremely jammed with slow-moving vehicles and partygoers clad in Halloween costumes, making it impossible for rescuers and ambulances to reach the crammed alleys in time.
