An electrical distribution substation of a 20 megawatt natural gas power plant in the former Park Falls paper mill that will be producing 37 megawatts by the end of summer for a Super-Computing and Hosting Center ith capacity for approximately 18,500 supercomputing servers, according to an April 12 press release from SOS Limited, a data and blockchain-based company.
An electrical distribution substation of a 20 megawatt natural gas power plant in the former Park Falls paper mill that will be producing 37 megawatts by the end of summer for a Super-Computing and Hosting Center ith capacity for approximately 18,500 supercomputing servers, according to an April 12 press release from SOS Limited, a data and blockchain-based company.
An electrical distribution substation of a 20 megawatt natural gas power plant in the former Park Falls paper mill that will be producing 37 megawatts by the end of summer for a Super-Computing and Hosting Center ith capacity for approximately 18,500 supercomputing servers, according to an April 12 press release from SOS Limited, a data and blockchain-based company.
An electrical distribution substation of a 20 megawatt natural gas power plant in the former Park Falls paper mill that will be producing 37 megawatts by the end of summer for a Super-Computing and Hosting Center ith capacity for approximately 18,500 supercomputing servers, according to an April 12 press release from SOS Limited, a data and blockchain-based company.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
An electrical distribution substation of a 20 megawatt natural gas power plant in the former Park Falls paper mill that will be producing 37 megawatts by the end of summer for a Super-Computing and Hosting Center ith capacity for approximately 18,500 supercomputing servers, according to an April 12 press release from SOS Limited, a data and blockchain-based company.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
An electrical distribution substation of a 20 megawatt natural gas power plant in the former Park Falls paper mill that will be producing 37 megawatts by the end of summer for a Super-Computing and Hosting Center ith capacity for approximately 18,500 supercomputing servers, according to an April 12 press release from SOS Limited, a data and blockchain-based company.
PARK FALLS — SOS Limited announced the launch of its North America operations with the Super-Computing and Hosting Center in Price County, according to an April 12 PRNewswire press release from the company headquarters in Qingdao, China.
Company press releases over the past year announced majority equity interest acquisitions of three U.S. based power plants including the 20 megawatt natural gas power plant in the former Park Falls paper mill. The April 12 press release states that SOS management and its U.S. team have completed most phase one work in developing its Super-Computing and Hosting Center over the past nine months, with phase two work to be finished over summer to provide capacity for approximately 18,500 supercomputing servers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.