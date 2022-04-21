PARK FALLS — SOS Limited announced the launch of its North America operations with the Super-Computing and Hosting Center in Price County, according to an April 12 PRNewswire press release from the company headquarters in Qingdao, China.

Company press releases over the past year announced majority equity interest acquisitions of three U.S. based power plants including the 20 megawatt natural gas power plant in the former Park Falls paper mill. The April 12 press release states that SOS management and its U.S. team have completed most phase one work in developing its Super-Computing and Hosting Center over the past nine months, with phase two work to be finished over summer to provide capacity for approximately 18,500 supercomputing servers.

