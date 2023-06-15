...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
tomorrow. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer,
Washburn.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust the
air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
NEW YORK — SOS Limited, a blockchain-based, big data marketing provider, with a super-computing and hosting center in Park Falls, announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American depositary shares (ADS) from one ADS representing 500 Class A ordinary shares to one ADS representing 10 Class A ordinary shares, according to a June 6 press release via PR Newswire. SOS will continue to be traded on the NYSE under the symbol SOS.
The ratio change follows the SOS 2022 financials announcement on May 18, where the Qingdao, China based company with its North American headquarters in New York, reported operating losses of $204.4 million the previous year due in large part to the decline in crypto mining revenues and increased operating costs. The company reported ADS ratio change is scheduled to for the open of trading on June 16, and is being affected simultaneously with the one-for-fifty share consolidation of the Company's Class A ordinary share consolidation par value of $0.005 (U.S.) each, which was approved at the company’s annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.