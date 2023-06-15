NEW YORK — SOS Limited, a blockchain-based, big data marketing provider, with a super-computing and hosting center in Park Falls, announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American depositary shares (ADS) from one ADS representing 500 Class A ordinary shares to one ADS representing 10 Class A ordinary shares, according to a June 6 press release via PR Newswire. SOS will continue to be traded on the NYSE under the symbol SOS.

The ratio change follows the SOS 2022 financials announcement on May 18, where the Qingdao, China based company with its North American headquarters in New York, reported operating losses of $204.4 million the previous year due in large part to the decline in crypto mining revenues and increased operating costs. The company reported ADS ratio change is scheduled to for the open of trading on June 16, and is being affected simultaneously with the one-for-fifty share consolidation of the Company's Class A ordinary share consolidation par value of $0.005 (U.S.) each, which was approved at the company’s annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 1.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments