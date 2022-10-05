...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 5 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 7 to 10 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
and waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 AM to 5 PM CDT Thursday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
In this photo provided by Johnny Lauder, Lauder takes a selfie with his mother, Karen Lauder, 86, as he came to rescue her after water flooded her home, in Naples, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, following Hurricane Ian.
In this photo provided by Johnny Lauder, Lauder's mother, Karen Lauder, 86, is submerged nearly to her shoulders in water that has flooded her home, in Naples, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, following Hurricane Ian.
In this photo provided by Johnny Lauder, Lauder's mother, Karen Lauder, 86, lies just above the water line on a table, wrapped in sheets to keep warm after water flooded her home, in Naples, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, following Hurricane Ian.
In this photo provided by Johnny Lauder, Lauder's mother, Karen Lauder, 86, is pushed through floodwaters in a wheelchair after being rescued from her home, in Naples, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, following Hurricane Ian.
As Hurricane Ian flooded Naples, Florida, one man went to rescue his 86-year-old mom from her home after she had refused to evacuate. He sent photos and short videos to his family, letting them know he was OK.
That's how Johnny Lauder ended up unintentionally documenting the whole rescue. His mom Karen had lost a leg and requires a wheelchair. As the waters rose, she called her son for help. Lauder swam, waded and walked about a half mile to reach her, and could hear her screaming as he reached the house. Several hours later, the water subsided enough for him to push her through the streets to safety.
