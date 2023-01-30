...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR NORTHWEST WISCONSIN IN EFFECT FROM 6
PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate layers of
clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
The Phillips High School Varsity Wrestling team had a good showing at the Marathon Conference Championships on Jan. 28. Jesse Bruhn and Brandon Sommers are conference champions in their respective weight classes in addition to Sommers being voted the Marawood Conference Tournament Most Valuable Wrestler.
“Every Logger picked up at least one win,” said Phillips wrestling coach Tim Brown.
