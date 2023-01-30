The Phillips High School Varsity Wrestling team had a good showing at the Marathon Conference Championships on Jan. 28. Jesse Bruhn and Brandon Sommers are conference champions in their respective weight classes in addition to Sommers being voted the Marawood Conference Tournament Most Valuable Wrestler.

“Every Logger picked up at least one win,” said Phillips wrestling coach Tim Brown.

