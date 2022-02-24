SHERMAN — A snowmobile-related fatality occurred in the town of Sherman in Iron County on Feb. 12, according to information from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which also stated there were fourth fatalities that occurred statewide over the same weekend.
A 66-year-old man died while snowmobiling on trails near Springstead, according to the DNR. Preliminary information indicates that the operator bailed off of his snowmobile when he was unable to negotiate a curve and then struck a tree.
Members of the riding party returned to find the man was communicative, but then lost consciousness prior to the arrival of emergency medical services, according to the DNR. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
The name and residence of the decedent were not provided in the announcement. The investigation continues as to whether the snowmobile operator had a state safety certification, was wearing a helmet or if alcohol was involved.
There have been 11 fatal snowmobile crashes in 2022, with two of the fatalities occurring in Iron County, according to the DNR. There were 13 fatalities statewide in 2021 to include six fatalities in Iron County.
The weekend’s crashes are still under investigation, but the leading factors involved in snowmobile fatalities continue to be alcohol, excess speed, driver inexperience and operator error. The DNR press release urged snowmobilers to ride safely while out on the trails.
“Conditions can change, and what was at first a smooth trail could be hazardous by the end of the day. Take your time and slow down, especially at night,” said Lt. Martin Stone, DNR off-highway vehicle administrator. “Safety is an important part of the ride. We want everyone who goes out to enjoy this long-standing tradition in Wisconsin to make it back home safely.”
When riding over frozen lakes or ponds, the DNR cautions riders to be aware that ice is never 100% safe. Snowmobilers cannot judge ice strength by factors of appearance, age, thickness or temperature, especially when the ice is snow-covered.
Individuals who are at least 12-years-old, born on or after Jan. 1, 1985, must have a valid Snowmobile Safety Certificate in order to operate a snowmobile in most areas. Operators must carry the certificate while riding and display it to a law enforcement officer when requested.
