The National Weather Service forecast for much of Iron County the week of Feb. 20-25, 2022.

SUNDAY, Feb. 20

DAY: A slight chance of drizzle and snow between 4 and 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. West wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

EVENING: A slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

MONDAY, Feb. 21

DAY: Snow. High near 14 degrees. Blustery, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.

EVENING: Snow. Low around 4 degrees. Blustery, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

TUESDAY, Feb. 22

DAY: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow between noon and 4 p.m. High near 11 degrees. Blustery, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches is possible.

EVENING: A 50% chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around minus 3 degrees. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23

DAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 12 degrees. North wind around 5 mph.

EVENING: Mostly cloudy, with a low around minus 10 degrees. Calm wind.

THURSDAY, Feb. 24

DAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 14 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

EVENING: A chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around minus 7 degrees. North wind around 5 mph and calming in the evening.

FRIDAY, Feb. 25

DAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 14 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

EVENING: Mostly clear, with a low around minus 8 degrees. Southwest wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

SATURDAY

DAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 20 degrees. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

