Birch Street

A truck makes its way east past the former Park Falls Paper Mill on a snow covered Birth Street/WI-182 on Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, 2023. The National Weather Service in Duluth has forecasted a winter storm to continue affecting northwest Wisconsin through Wednesday with additional snow amounts ranging from a dusting up to 8 inches. 

 Tom LaVenture / PCR

The National Weather Service in Duluth has forecasted a winter storm to continue affecting northwest Wisconsin through Wednesday.

Additional snow amounts will range from a dusting up to 8 inches. The highest totals are expected from Ashland and Hurley and from Phillips to Hinckley, Minnesota.

