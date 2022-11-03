...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
2 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 7
A 500 pound pumpkin on its way to an explosive end to the delight of hundreds of kids and parents during the Pumpkin Drop at Triangle Park, which was part of the annual Fright Fest activities organized downtown by the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 29.
Dozens of kids in Halloween costumes converge on a tarp where a 500 pound pumpkin filled with candy was dropped during the Pumpkin Drop at Triangle Park, which was part of the annual Fright Fest activities organized downtown by the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 29.
Dozens of kids in Halloween costumes converge on a tarp where a 500 pound pumpkin filled with candy was dropped during the Pumpkin Drop at Triangle Park, which was part of the annual Fright Fest activities organized downtown by the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 29.
Kids in Halloween costumes converge on Fright Fest downtown where they waited in lines at each business and community booth for a prize, game, contest or other fun activity on Oct. 29. The annual Fright Fest activities are organized downtown by the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
Kids in Halloween costumes play gams during Fright Fest downtown where business and community booths had prizes, games, contests or other fun activity on Oct. 29. The annual Fright Fest activities are organized downtown by the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
Park Falls firefighters Jeremy Tesnow and Grant Tesnow toss pumpkins from an elevated basket as part of the Pumpkin Drop event at Triangle Park on Oct. 29, which is the newest element of the annual Fright Fest in downtown Park Falls.
A 500 pound pumpkin on its way to an explosive end to the delight of hundreds of kids and parents during the Pumpkin Drop at Triangle Park, which was part of the annual Fright Fest activities organized downtown by the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 29.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Dozens of kids in Halloween costumes converge on a tarp where a 500 pound pumpkin filled with candy was dropped during the Pumpkin Drop at Triangle Park, which was part of the annual Fright Fest activities organized downtown by the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 29.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Dozens of kids in Halloween costumes converge on a tarp where a 500 pound pumpkin filled with candy was dropped during the Pumpkin Drop at Triangle Park, which was part of the annual Fright Fest activities organized downtown by the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 29.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Kids in Halloween costumes converge on Fright Fest downtown where they waited in lines at each business and community booth for a prize, game, contest or other fun activity on Oct. 29. The annual Fright Fest activities are organized downtown by the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Kids in Halloween costumes play gams during Fright Fest downtown where business and community booths had prizes, games, contests or other fun activity on Oct. 29. The annual Fright Fest activities are organized downtown by the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
Park Falls firefighters Jeremy Tesnow and Grant Tesnow toss pumpkins from an elevated basket as part of the Pumpkin Drop event at Triangle Park on Oct. 29, which is the newest element of the annual Fright Fest in downtown Park Falls.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Terry Wilson, executive director of the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, in costume at the new Pumpkin Drop event he organized on Oct. 29, as part of the chamber’s annual Fright Fest event.
PARK FALLS — Things that explode tend to draw a crowd and the first Pumpkin Drop was no exception as the newest element of the annual Fright Fest in downtown Park Falls on Oct. 29.
Fright Fest events started with the Park Falls Haunted Trail 5K, prior to a free Halloween movie at the Park Theatre. The crowd really grew with the Pumpkin Drop at Triangle Park, followed by a Trunk or Treat with dozens of business and community booths for more kids fun downtown.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.