PARK FALLS — Things that explode tend to draw a crowd and the first Pumpkin Drop was no exception as the newest element of the annual Fright Fest in downtown Park Falls on Oct. 29.

Fright Fest events started with the Park Falls Haunted Trail 5K, prior to a free Halloween movie at the Park Theatre. The crowd really grew with the Pumpkin Drop at Triangle Park, followed by a Trunk or Treat with dozens of business and community booths for more kids fun downtown.

