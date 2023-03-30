...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice
accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed
precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8
inches, except up to two inches for northern Douglas county,
except 1 to 3 inches for northern Bayfield county, except 2 to
4 inches for northern Ashland counties, and 2 to 4 inches for
northern Iron county and ice accumulations of around one tenth
of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Douglas,
Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation, the Red Cliff Band, the northwestern
area of the Lac du Flambeau Band, the Bad River Reservation
and the Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 PM this evening
to 10 AM CDT Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday
evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice
accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed
precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8
inches, except up to two inches for northern Douglas county,
except 1 to 3 inches for northern Bayfield county, except 2 to
4 inches for northern Ashland counties, and 2 to 4 inches for
northern Iron county and ice accumulations of around one tenth
of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Douglas,
Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation, the Red Cliff Band, the northwestern
area of the Lac du Flambeau Band, the Bad River Reservation
and the Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 PM this evening
to 10 AM CDT Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday
evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
featured
Slow down, pay attention during construction season
PHILLIPS — The Price County Highway Department is urging motorists to drive carefully in highway work zones throughout the 2023 construction and maintenance season.
Work Zone Awareness Week from April 17-21 is sponsored by federal, state and local transportation officials to draw attention to the safety needs of road workers during construction season. The theme is “You play a role in work zone safety. Work with us,” with April 19 ias “Go Orange Day” to wear orange in support of highway safety and post to social media.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.