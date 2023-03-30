PHILLIPS — The Price County Highway Department is urging motorists to drive carefully in highway work zones throughout the 2023 construction and maintenance season.

Work Zone Awareness Week from April 17-21 is sponsored by federal, state and local transportation officials to draw attention to the safety needs of road workers during construction season. The theme is “You play a role in work zone safety. Work with us,” with April 19 ias “Go Orange Day”  to wear orange in support of highway safety and post to social media.

