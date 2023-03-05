Price Ice Figure Skating Club held its annual spring show this past weekend as skating members who range from tots to teens and all skill levels organized "Fantasies & Fairytales on Ice" before full crowds for at three shows at Park Falls Recreational Arena.

According to the program, the skaters starting preparing the show in November 2022. They practiced for several hours. The competitive skaters dedicated their free time in addition to preparing for competitions. 

