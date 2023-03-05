...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Price Ice Figure Skating Senior Synchro Team perform to "Aladdin Mix-up." The team, coached by Nancy Risch and Alex Kirch, includes Caitlin Pesko, Zoey Eimermann, Mal Smith, Maia Oswald, Maren Folstad, Alexis Grawvunder, Maya Szymik and Hallie Huekman.
Price Ice Figure Skating Basic 1 and Basic 3 skaters, coached by Alice Szymik and Maia Oswald, perform "Star Wars." The skaters include Avery Rice, Abigayle Szymik, Mya Brown, Blake Beilke, Sean Morgan, Matthew Morgan, Sarah Morgan and Ethan Ottosen.
Price Ice Figure Skating Basic 4 skaters, from left, Laura Makela, Annika Gage, Peyton Waltenberg, Abigail Johnson, Emberly Kersten and Lillian Bukachek, perform to ""Be Our Guest." The skaters are coached by Maren Folstad and Zoey Eimermann.
Price Ice Figure Skating Basic t skaters, coached by Alexis Grawvunder, perform "Something Wild." The skaters include Bailey Beilke, Chelsea Peth, Millie Schuh, Kennedie Kurth, Cadence Johnson and Ellie Kolar.
Price Ice Figure Skating and Price Ice Hockey member combine talents to perform "Frozen Heart." The skaters include Mai Smith, Frank Kief, Nolan Niehoff, Alexis Grawvunder, Maya Szymik, Maren Folstad, Levi Derr, Cailin Pesko, Zoey Eimermann, Angelina BeBeau, Harland Kasowicz and Maia Oswald.
Price Ice Figure Skating Snowplow Sam 1 members, from left, Rayna Schultz, Xavier Meyer, Aubrie Williams and Evan Polanski perform to "Time Of Your Life." The skaters are coached by Alexis Grawvunder and Zoey Eimermann.
Price Ice Figure Skating Snowplow Sam 2 members, from left, Ellie Flessert, Vivienne Davis and Beverly Kreciak perform to "Under The Sea." The skaters are coached by Mal Smith, Nolan Niehoff and Coty Flessert.
The Price Ice Figure Skating Snow Plow Sam 3 skaters, coached by Maren Folstad, perform to "Can't Stop The Feeling" on March 5, 2023 as part of "Fantasies & Fairytales on Ice," the annual spring show of Price Ice Figure Skating Club at Park Falls Recreational Arena. The skaters include Kendall Davis, Hailey Ottosen, Elliott Morsching, Sarah Morsching Rylie Belcher, Paitlyn Davis and Ruth Gabrielson.
Price Ice Figure Skating members Alexis Grawvunder, left, and Maya Szymik perform a duet to "Float."
Price Ice Figure Skating member Alex Kirch performs a solo skate to "Dark Lady."
Price Ice Figure Skating members Abigayle Szymik, left, and Maya Szymik, perform "He's A Pirate."
Price Ice Figure Skating Basic 1 and Basic 3 skaters, coached by Alice Szymik and Maia Oswald, perform "Star Wars." The skaters include Avery Rice, Abigayle Szymik, Mya Brown, Blake Beilke, Sean Morgan, Matthew Morgan, Sarah Morgan and Ethan Ottosen.
Price Ice Figure Skating Basic 3 skaters Sean Morgan and Matthew Morgan, perform a light saber battler to music from "Star Wars."
Price Ice Figure Skating Basic 1 and Basic 3 skaters Mya Brown, left, andAbigayle Szymik perform to "Star Wars" music.
Price Ice Figure Skating Basic 4 skaters, from left, Laura Makela, Annika Gage, Peyton Waltenberg, Abigail Johnson, Emberly Kersten and Lillian Bukachek, perform to ""Be Our Guest." The skaters are coached by Maren Folstad and Zoey Eimermann.
Price Ice Figure Skating Basic t skaters, coached by Alexis Grawvunder, perform "Something Wild." The skaters include Bailey Beilke, Chelsea Peth, Millie Schuh, Kennedie Kurth, Cadence Johnson and Ellie Kolar.
Price Ice Figure Skating Basic t skaters Blake Beilke, left, and Bailey Beilke, perform to the "Shrek Medley."
Price Ice Figure Skating solo skater Caitlin Pesko performs to "How Does A Moment Last Forever."
Price Ice Figure Skating Basic t skaters, from left, Cassidy Aartila, Ivy Korpi D'Amico and Elizabeth Hartfiel perform to "When Will My Life Begin."
Price Ice Figure Skating - Basic 6 skaters Layla Schmidt, left, and Fehlen Larson, perform "Rotten To The Core"
Price Ice Figure Skating Free Skate 1 members, coached by Alex Kirch, perform the "Magic Medley."
Price Ice Figure Skating Free Skate 1 members, coached by Alex Kirch, perform the "Magic Medley."
Price Ice Figure Skating Free Skate 5 members, coached by Alex Kirch, perform the "Nutcracker Medley."
Price Ice Figure Skating Free Skate 5 members Mal Smith, left, and Zoey Eimermann, who are coached by Alex Kirch, perform the "Nutcracker Medley."
Price Ice Figure Skating Free Skate 5 members, who are coached by Alex Kirch, perform the "Villain Medley."
Price Ice Figure Skating members Kennedie Kurth, left, and Millie Schuh, perform to "Lost Boy."
Price Ice Figure Skating solo skater Layla Schmidt performs to "Surface Pressure."
Price Ice Figure Skating members Lindsey Kennedy, left, and Ellie Kolar, perform a duo skate to "Fairynight Song."
Price Ice Figure Skating members, from left, Alex Kirch, Zoey Eimermann and Maia Oswald, perform to "Cinderella Medley."
Price Ice Figure Skating members Maia Oswald, left, and Mal Smith, perform a duo skate to the "Frozen Medley."
Price Ice Figure Skating Snowplow Sam 1 members, from left, Rayna Schultz, Xavier Meyer, Aubrie Williams and Evan Polanski perform to "Time Of Your Life." The skaters are coached by Alexis Grawvunder and Zoey Eimermann.
Price Ice Figure Skating Snowplow Sam 2 members, from left, Ellie Flessert, Vivienne Davis and Beverly Kreciak perform to "Under The Sea." The skaters are coached by Mal Smith, Nolan Niehoff and Coty Flessert.
The Price Ice Figure Skating club members perform the finale of their annual spring show.
Price Ice Figure Skating Club held its annual spring show this past weekend as skating members who range from tots to teens and all skill levels organized "Fantasies & Fairytales on Ice" before full crowds for at three shows at Park Falls Recreational Arena.
According to the program, the skaters starting preparing the show in November 2022. They practiced for several hours. The competitive skaters dedicated their free time in addition to preparing for competitions.
