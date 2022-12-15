WORCESTER — The town of Worcester is reporting that a recent rash of street signage thefts is becoming a problem. Other signs have been defaced with stickers or damaged by gunfire.

Signs disappear now and then but there have been four signs stolen fairly recently, said Paul Precour, chair of the Worcester Town Board of Supervisors. The thefts have reached a point that he is offering a reward for the arrest and conviction of anyone stealing the signs.

