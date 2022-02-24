SPRINGSTEAD — A record number of participants turned up for the third annual Sherman Snowshoe Shuffle on Feb. 19 at the town hall. The event is to support the emergency medical services budget of the Sherman Volunteer Fire Department.
Randy Letper brought his family from Minneapolis to participate in the event. He grew up in the area and his outdoorsy family enjoys returning for these events.
“It’s fun and it raises money for the first responders,” Letper said. “They do a great job supporting everyone out here so you gotta love it.”
Wendy Deskus, a Mercer reticent and a phlebotomist with Marshfield Clinic, said she is a snowshoer but tends to break her own trail. She also does the MECCA Ski Trail Candlelight Ski Shoe Hike and so wanted to take part in the nearby Sherman event.
“This is nice and the benefit is good for the community,” Deskus said. “It’s great that they put on events like this that are sponsored and help out a good cause.”
As temperatures hovered around zero the crisp, sunny morning made for excellent trail conditions and the 85 registrants were a record but more importantly made for a very festive event, said Tracy Murrin, a Sherman first responder and the shuffle coordinator. There were 20 participants the first year and 61 for the second event, and the 2021 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“We feel so grateful and honored to have received such generous amounts of financial support from our community and area businesses,” Murrin said. “The funds will be used to replace new equipment and supplies that will be required for new services we will be able to offer.”
Most of the participants walked. Most had smaller recreational snowshoes for faster walking but some came with the larger, wider wooden traditional shoes.
“It’s the camaraderie and it’s really really fun,” said Tatiana Johnson, of Peoria, Illinois.
Johnson was participating in her second snowshoe shuffle with friends Heather Palmquist and Jenna Malinowski, both of Mercer. They brought along Coon, an English setter with homemade foot coverings to join them on the snow and ice covered trail.
“It’s a good cause and it’s Springstead, so what’s not to love?” Palmquist said.
The three participants who ran the course obviously finished first. The three competitors were Peter Hatch, who finished first, followed by David Fantl and Meredith Merlak.
Back at the Sherman town hall the participants enjoyed a chili feed along with dozens of bucket raffles and a 50-50 drawing, Murrin said. Everyone who participated received a goodie bag along with treats and coupons from local businesses.
The department sends a huge thank you to the snowshoe shufflers who braved the frigid weather, she said. The volunteers also selflessly gave their time to make the event a big success.
