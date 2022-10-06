...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 7 to 10 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
This image provided by Shelby Sheriff's Office shows emergency vehicles at the scene of a dog attack on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 in Shelby, Tenn. Two young children were killed and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said.
The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
