Dog Attack-Deaths

This image provided by Shelby Sheriff's Office shows emergency vehicles at the scene of a dog attack on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 in Shelby, Tenn. Two young children were killed and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. 

 Shelby Sheriff's Office via AP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said.

The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments