OSHKOSH — The staff of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., have released the calendar of mobile office hours for each county with the dates, times and locations of Price County and surrounding counties listed below. The mobile office is intended for constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or regarding other federal matters.

The mobile office for Price County will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Prentice Village Hall, 403 Center St.

The mobile office for Taylor County will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at Frances Simek Memorial Library, 400 N Main St., Medford.

The mobile office for Lincoln County will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Merrill City Hall, 1004 E 1st St.

The mobile office for Sawyer County will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6593 W Hazel St., in the town of Winter.

