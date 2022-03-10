PARK FALLS — The Chequamegon High School boys’ basketball team wrapped up its 2021-22 season with a 64-51 loss in regional semifinal play at Unity on March 4. Chequamegon finished 16-9 on the season.

The fifth-seeded Screaming Eagles opened WIAA tournament play with a 62-41 victory over 12th-seeded Boyceville on March 1, in the Eagles’ Nest.

