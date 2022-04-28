The S.E.a.L. Scholastic Clay Target Team opened the invitational portion of their 2022 season on April 24, by traveling to the Northwoods Shootout, hosted by Wabeno/Laona Schools.

More than 170 scholastic athletes, grades 4-12 traveled to the Padus Nicolet Gun Club from across the state to take part in this annual 50 target American Trap Shooting event.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments