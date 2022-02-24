Justin Niece for Team SEaL, at left, and Rice Lake’s Teagan Scheurer battle for control of the puck during the first round WIAA Division 2 playoff game on Feb. 17 in Rice Lake. The eighth-seeded Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut high school hockey team lost 6-0 against top-seeded Rice Lake.
Team SEaL goaltender Chris Vittone slides over to make a save during the first round WIAA Division 2 playoff game on Feb. 17 in Rice Lake. The eighth-seeded Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut high school hockey team lost 6-0 against top-seeded Rice Lake.
Justin Niece for Team SEaL, at left, and Rice Lake’s Teagan Scheurer battle for control of the puck during the first round WIAA Division 2 playoff game on Feb. 17 in Rice Lake. The eighth-seeded Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut high school hockey team lost 6-0 against top-seeded Rice Lake.
Travis Nyhus / Rice Lake Chronotype
Team SEaL goaltender Chris Vittone slides over to make a save during the first round WIAA Division 2 playoff game on Feb. 17 in Rice Lake. The eighth-seeded Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut high school hockey team lost 6-0 against top-seeded Rice Lake.
RICE LAKE — The eighth-seeded Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut high school hockey team lost 6-0 against top-seeded Rice Lake in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs on Feb. 17 in Rice Lake.
Team SEaL finished its season with a 5-17 record. The team concluded its regular season with a 2-1 victory at Viroqua on Feb. 12.
Grant Kief scored for Team SEaL 2:20 into the game. Zach Poetzl made it 2-0 with a goal 14:28 into the second period. Viroqua scored a third-period goal.
Viroqua outshot Team SEaL 14-9 in the first period and 4-1 in the third. C/P/B had an 18-7 advantage in the second and outshot Viroqua 28-25 in the game. Chris Vittone had 24 saves in net for Team SEaL.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.