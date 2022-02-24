RICE LAKE — The eighth-seeded Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut high school hockey team lost 6-0 against top-seeded Rice Lake in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs on Feb. 17 in Rice Lake.

Team SEaL finished its season with a 5-17 record. The team concluded its regular season with a 2-1 victory at Viroqua on Feb. 12.

Grant Kief scored for Team SEaL 2:20 into the game. Zach Poetzl made it 2-0 with a goal 14:28 into the second period. Viroqua scored a third-period goal.

Viroqua outshot Team SEaL 14-9 in the first period and 4-1 in the third. C/P/B had an 18-7 advantage in the second and outshot Viroqua 28-25 in the game. Chris Vittone had 24 saves in net for Team SEaL.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments