PARK FALLS — A Forward Bank ribbon cutting for their new building was also a vision statement for the city of Park Falls.
The bank had a soft opening in December, and the ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 20, was a chance to celebrate with officials from around the state who helped make the new bank possible.
Park Falls Mayor Michael Bablick was present to announce that a $250,000 Community Development Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will help the city offset costs that it provided for infrastructure and street improvements to redevelop the 2.5 acre site for the new bank building and to increase the size of an existing park. The funds helped recoup costs for demolition of a blighted block with contamination problems, along with the widening and reconstruction of a street.
“The $250,000 offsets a lot of that and makes sure that the project fulfills its projected financial contributions from the new taxes in the Forward building,” Bablic said.
It is amazing to redevelop a significantly blighted part of the downtown, and to finance it and find a developer that was willing to reinvest in an area with the first significant building construction in decades, he said. The new building sits at the gateway intersection of Wisconsin highways 13 and 182, and has spurred other redevelopment and new investments downtown, such as the reopening of the Park Theatre, and a restaurant due to open later this year, he said.
The project was possible from establishing relationships with key officials around the state, he said. This has helped other housing projects to move forward, a city park expansion and the potential for a YMCA project to start later this year if a grant is approved in February.
“The state’s investment is meant to serve as a spark to inspire communities and businesses to revitalize their downtown and ensure residents have access to the services and amenities that make Wisconsin a great place to live,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. “What has happened in Park Falls is a fantastic example of how economic development works.”
Terry Palecek, a member of the Forward Bank Board of Directors, said the city and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation planning process had important roles in making the project happen. That momentum continues to grow with new initiatives with the bank reciprocating in its community service capacity.
“The facility here is a physical representation of our commitment to be here serving this community for the long haul,” Palecek said. “We know that a bank committed and dedicated to the community it serves, helps not only to keep the town alive, but to make it thrive.”
State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, D-Mason, was present at the ribbon cutting, and noted that the state’s role is to ask questions to try and match all possible funding opportunities for a project, but to go beyond and look into how to support the next big project. Right now there are a lot of questions about the mill property, water and water treatment, and the future of short line rail on the former Canadian National tracks.
“All of the things that you do seem to connect with each other and then give rise to the next great thing,” Bewley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.