The Rib Lake-Prentice Hawks 2023 Football team prior to their Aug. 21 game in Prentice against Flambeau High School. In front, from left, Jordan Przybylski (49), Kaden Kennedy (44), Austin Cota (53), Isaiah Hubbard (7), Jack Jensen (25), Conner Fox (63) and Reese Harris (5). In back, from left, Hunter Geiger (48), Dominic VanGroll (78), Keaton Schmidtfranz (66), Jackson Bergemann (50), Adam Raab (3), Evan Anderson (72), Andrew White (84), Michael Butler (70), Blake Griebel (88), Brady Heiser (77), Ethan Cook (32), Jackson Franz (60), Logan Schmittfranz (21) and Jackson Isaacson (67).
The Rib Lake-Prentice Hawks 2023 Football team prior to their Aug. 21 game in Prentice against Flambeau High School. In front, from left, Jordan Przybylski (49), Kaden Kennedy (44), Austin Cota (53), Isaiah Hubbard (7), Jack Jensen (25), Conner Fox (63) and Reese Harris (5). In back, from left, Hunter Geiger (48), Dominic VanGroll (78), Keaton Schmidtfranz (66), Jackson Bergemann (50), Adam Raab (3), Evan Anderson (72), Andrew White (84), Michael Butler (70), Blake Griebel (88), Brady Heiser (77), Ethan Cook (32), Jackson Franz (60), Logan Schmittfranz (21) and Jackson Isaacson (67).
The Rib Lake-Prentice Hawks 2023 Football team prior to their Aug. 21 game in Prentice against Flambeau High School. In front, from left, Jordan Przybylski (49), Kaden Kennedy (44), Austin Cota (53), Isaiah Hubbard (7), Jack Jensen (25), Conner Fox (63) and Reese Harris (5). In back, from left, Hunter Geiger (48), Dominic VanGroll (78), Keaton Schmidtfranz (66), Jackson Bergemann (50), Adam Raab (3), Evan Anderson (72), Andrew White (84), Michael Butler (70), Blake Griebel (88), Brady Heiser (77), Ethan Cook (32), Jackson Franz (60), Logan Schmittfranz (21) and Jackson Isaacson (67).
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The Rib Lake-Prentice Hawks 2023 Football team prior to their Aug. 21 game in Prentice against Flambeau High School. In front, from left, Jordan Przybylski (49), Kaden Kennedy (44), Austin Cota (53), Isaiah Hubbard (7), Jack Jensen (25), Conner Fox (63) and Reese Harris (5). In back, from left, Hunter Geiger (48), Dominic VanGroll (78), Keaton Schmidtfranz (66), Jackson Bergemann (50), Adam Raab (3), Evan Anderson (72), Andrew White (84), Michael Butler (70), Blake Griebel (88), Brady Heiser (77), Ethan Cook (32), Jackson Franz (60), Logan Schmittfranz (21) and Jackson Isaacson (67).
PRENTICE — The Prentice and Rib Lake varsity co-op football team schedule was canceled for the 2023 season and both schools decided on a junior varsity schedule for the lack of players and size which created a safety concern, according to officials of both schools.
In addition the schools have decided to dissolve the football co-op agreement in place for over 30 years at the end of the 2023 season. Prentice plans to pursue an 11 player team schedule in 2024.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.