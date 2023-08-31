PRENTICE — The Prentice and Rib Lake varsity co-op football team schedule was canceled for the 2023 season and both schools decided on a junior varsity schedule for the lack of players and size which created a safety concern, according to officials of both schools.

In addition the schools have decided to dissolve the football co-op agreement in place for over 30 years at the end of the 2023 season. Prentice plans to pursue an 11 player team schedule in 2024.

  

