PARK FALLS — The Hastings family are sick with disappointment after discovering their downtown Park Falls soon-to-be restaurant was broken into on April 8, and was heavily damaged by the intruder who broke windows and doors, smashed equipment and spilled chemicals all over the recently renovated space. Fortunately, the suspect has turned himself in to police, according to the owners.

“The restaurant was severely damaged last night,” said Tammy Hasting, co-owner of the La Roca restaurant with her husband Jason Hastings at 239 2nd Ave. N. “We have it taped off right now so now one gets hurt on the sidewalk. There is glass all over the street.”

