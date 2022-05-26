Amy Casey, right, managing funeral director, and Megan Drexler, funeral director apprentice, show the coffee lounge that also serves as an overflow room for viewings with a television monitor that also can be used for slideshows at the new Phillips facility of Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral and Cremation Services.
Amy Casey, left, managing funeral director, and Megan Drexler, funeral director apprentice, show the main chapel and viewing area at the new Phillips facility of Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral and Cremation Services. Television monitors allow for slideshows.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
PHILLIPS — Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral and Cremation Services will hold an open house for its new Phillips facility from noon until 5 p.m. on May 27. The event is to showcase the renovation and repurposing of the former St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 284 Chestnut St.
The building is a commitment to the community in continuing quality services with a state of the art funeral home, according to Jamie Nimsgern, who with his wife, Geralyn, bought the Heindl Funeral Home business in May 2020. The couple will continue to operate the original Woodruff facility and have hired local staff to run the Phillips location.
