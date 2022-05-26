PHILLIPS — Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral and Cremation Services will hold an open house for its new Phillips facility from noon until 5 p.m. on May 27. The event is to showcase the renovation and repurposing of the former St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 284 Chestnut St.

The building is a commitment to the community in continuing quality services with a state of the art funeral home, according to Jamie Nimsgern, who with his wife, Geralyn, bought the Heindl Funeral Home business in May 2020. The couple will continue to operate the original Woodruff facility and have hired local staff to run the Phillips location.

