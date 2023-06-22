The Phillips Lions Club is hosting its 20th annual Spirit of America 5K Fun Run/Walk as part of the Fourth of July weekend activities starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, starting from the Phillips VFW Hall, 306 S Lake Ave.

This year’s honorary starter, DeWayne Frase, is a newly retired chiropractor and longtime supporter of the event. He will fire off the starting pistol. Following the main run there will be two free children’s fun runs for kids ages 6 and under and 10 and under, led by members of the Phillips Cross Country team. Medals for the 5K race will be awarded after those runs.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments