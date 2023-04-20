RedCrossLifeGuards

Upper Peninsula lifeguards, Leah Komarzec, Brett Ceane and Skyler Spitzley are being recognized for drawing on their American Red Cross training in Lifeguarding, First Aid, CPR and AED to save the life of an individual experiencing a cardiac complication at the Michigan Technological University Student Development Complex Pool on June 26, 2022.

 Submitted photo

HOUGHTON, Mich. (April 17, 2023) — Three Upper Peninsula heroes, Leah Komarzec from Painesdale, Skyler Spitzley, from Ovid, and Brett Ceane from Houghton, are being recognized for drawing on their American Red Cross training in Lifeguarding, First Aid, CPR and AED to save the life of an individual experiencing a cardiac complication at the Michigan Technological University Student Development Complex Pool on June 26, 2022.

According to the incident information, Komarzec was the active lifeguard on duty when she was notified of a patron with chest pains. She escorted the patron towards an exit point in the pool and activated the facility’s Emergency Action Plan jut as the victim began to lose consciousness.

